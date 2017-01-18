Nate Diaz may give up on his UFC career if he doesn't get to take on Conor McGregor for a trilogy fight.The 31-year-old has reportedly gone on record saying he wants nothing less than $20 million for the fight.

Diaz won't be fighting anyone else and wants ONLY McGregor inside the octagon.

The Irishman is on a long break with his partner Dee Devlin expecting later this year. UFC (read, president Dana White) is also mum over the future roadmap of McGregor.

Diaz is willing to take on McGregor in a boxing ring, in an official fight sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission -- the governing body of combat sports in Las Vegas. Nate, the brother of Nick Diaz, has approached the Commission for a boxing license and it could be granted soon.

Conor McGregor also got his boxing license some days back!

"Nate paid his fine [of $50,000] and has requested a boxing licence," Bob Bennett, the director of Nevada State Athletic Commission, told ESPN. "Upon his submission of the required licencing information, we expect to approve his licence as of this date."

The fine was slapped on the mixed martial arts star for his unruly behaviour during the UFC 202 press conference.

Nate Diaz started out his martial arts career with boxing and brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is seen as an all-round striker in the UFC.

Floyd Mayweather on the development

With the social media build up and thrash talks between McGregor and Mayweather over their possible multi-billion dollars boxing fight, the retired pro boxer has confirmed that Nate is very keen on getting his boxing license.

"When I talked to Nate Diaz, he told me (the UFC) had put him on the shelf," Mayweather said. "He said, 'Since the second fight with Conor McGregor, they put me on the shelf. I'm ready to stay busy, stay active.'

"Nate Diaz even talked to me about coming to box."