There were reports that the makers of 2.0 (Enthiran) are going to take Natchathira Vizha stage to unveil the teaser from the film. But now, the reports have turned out to be false.

Sources close to the development have stated that the teaser will not be unveiled, but the audience can expect a surprising announcement from the makers. "The surprise is related to the film 'Robo 2.0' featuring Rajinikanth, as well as many more surprises to Malaysians at the event," New Straits Times quoted Karthi as saying at a press meet on Wednesday, January 3.

Natchathira Vizha will be held in Malaysia on January 6. The event will witness the participation of over 300 artists from Malaysia and India. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are the prime attraction of the celebrity function.

The Nadigar Sangam in association with MyEvents International and with the support of Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, has organised the event.

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold so far for the event at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. The fund generated from the event will be utilised for the construction of Nadigar Sangam's new building.

The event, which begins at 10 am, comprises live performances, comedy skits, cricket and soccer matches. The complete event will be aired live on Sun TV.

"Kollywood stars gather to turn entire Malaysia into a storming celebration mode with huge grander #NatchathiraVizha on January 6, 2018, loaded with 250 artists from Tamil film industry. Live performances, comedy skits, cricket and football matches as well. #SIAA," Nadigar Sangam had said in a tweet.

Coming to the friendly games, Kollywood celebrities will be divided into five teams. Surya, Karthi, Vishal, Jayam Ravi and Jiiva will be leading the teams. The actors' guild aims to raise at least Rs 50 lakh from the mega event.