Actress Kajal Aggarwal's fangirl moment with superstar Rajinikanth was one of the highlights of Natchathira Vizha 2018 and the photo featuring this moment has gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth is one southern actor, who is not just adored by filmgoers but also by celebs across the country. Kajal Aggarwal is one among the hundreds of celebs, who are huge fans of Rajini saar. The actress was seen bonding big time with the superstar at the Natchathira Vizha 2018, a fundraiser event organised by Nadgiar Sangam in Malaysia.

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted all smiling as she shook her hand with superstar Rajinikanth. Many fans of the actress described this moment as awesome and circulated the photo heavily on social media. A fan named Nikitha Raj (@NikithaRaj8) tweeted: "That awesome moment when superstar @superstarrajini sir meets lady superstar @MsKajalAggarwal Mam #NatchathiraVizha2018."

Kajal Aggarwal styled herself with Sabyasachi-designed shimmering saree. The actress channelled her inner princess by sporting Jaipur Gems' Polki and Pearl choker, crafted in 18k gold. She shared one of her photos on Instagram and wrote, "#natchatiravizha2018 #nadigarsangam @sabyasachiofficial @jaipurgems @stylebyami @florianhurel Pic courtesy @media9manoj."

The actress' ethereal has stunned her fans, who fell short of adjectives to describe her elegant look in this saree. Nikitha Raj tweeted, "#NewProfilePic @MsKajalAggarwal Looks damn gorgeous. Its an eye feast to watch her in traditional outfit. Want to say more but dont know what to say words fallen short . #HappySunday #KajalAggarwal & all."

In many of her interviews, Kajal Aggarwal has made it clear that she doesn't like to perform on the stage. But she made Natchathira Vizha 2018 an exception, as she went on to shake legs to the tunes of the song Google Google. Interestingly, she performed in the same shimmering saree, which grabbed many eyeballs on the occasion. The video featuring her dance has also gone viral on the social media.

Watch video of Kajal Aggarwal performing at Natchathira Vizha 2018

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is shooting for Paris Paris and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's MLA. She will also be seen in Nani's maiden production Awe. She is playing a deserted soul in the movie and her first look in the film, which was released on the new year's day, has impressed the filmgoers.