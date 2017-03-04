Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed their second child on February 22. The Oscar-winning actress and her husband named their daughter Amalia Millepied.

Portman gave birth to her daughter on February 22, which explains she missed the Oscars that was held on February 26. Portman was nominated in the best actress category for her portrayal as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

Portman and her husband, who met during the filming of 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan, welcomed their son Aleph Millepied in 2011. The couple got married in 2012 in Big Sur, California.

Portman and Millepied keep their personal lives as private as possible, but last year the Jackie actress opened up about parenthood and how her life has changed.

"[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there's that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again," she wrote in a piece for The New York Times' T Magazine.

