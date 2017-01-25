A recent research revealed that 97 percent of our body comprises of stardust. When the stars get destroyed in a violent explosion- known as supernova- the inside matter gets spewed into the space.

The current idea about the characteristics of Supernovas is under the cloud since the discovery of a supernova, SN 2014C, in 2014.

Over the span of one year, the Supernova changed its appearance dramatically. The reason behind the metamorphosis is believed to be late distribution of materials in its life. This stellar explosion doesn't fit into any category identified by the researchers. The ideas regarding the life and explosion of massive stars established by the scientists is hanging in balance.

"This 'chameleon supernova' may represent a new mechanism of how massive stars deliver elements created in their cores to the rest of the universe," Raffaella Margutti, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois said, according to a NASA report.

A study on the supernova SN 2014C was carried out by Margutti, which was published this week in The Astrophysical Journal.

Exploding stars are categorised by astronomers on the basis of the presence or absence of hydrogen during the blast. The life of the stars starts with hydrogen merging into helium. When a large star gets close to its supernova death, their hydrogen tends to diminish. The supernova with presence of hydrogen in scanty amount is classified as "Type I" and if there is presence of hydrogen in plenty is referred to as "Type II" which are rarely observed.

The supernova SN 2014C was spotted in a spiral galaxy which was located at a distance of around 36 million to 46 million light-years away. After assessing its optical wavelengths with the help of various ground-based telescopes, the researchers found that this supernova had altered from Type I to a Type II post the disintegration of its core. This research was carried out in 2015 with Dan Milisavljevic as the lead author at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hydrogen was not detected in the beginning, but a year later the shock waves produced from the explosion were found to clash with a hydrogen-rich material which was outside the star.

NASA's NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array) satellite possesses an exclusive ability to analyse radiation in the highest-energy X-rays. In the latest research, it allowed the scientists to analyse the rise in the temperature of the electrons over a span of time, caused by the supernova shock.

This measurement was used to assess the speed of the supernova's expansion and the quantity of material present in the external shell.

A lot of material, mostly hydrogen along with other heavier elements was emitted by SN 2014C for decades to centuries prior to its explosion. The material ejected by the star was equal to the Sun's mass and usually stars are not found to splatter materials so late in their lives.

"Expelling this material late in life is likely a way that stars give elements, which they produce during their lifetimes, back to their environment," Margutti, a member of Northwestern's Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics stated, as quoted by NASA.

The evolution of the supernova was also observed by NASA's Chandra and Swift observatories. The observations accumulated by them portrayed the supernova illuminated in X-rays after the initial blast, which pointed towards the presence of shell of material which was ejected by the star previously, which were hit by the shock waves.