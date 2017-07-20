An occultation has been captured with the help of the telescopes deployed by NASA's New Horizons team, while they were examining the mysterious Kuiper Belt object (KBO) dubbed 2014 MU69.

This finding was made in a remote part of Argentina on Sunday, just before midnight Eastern Time (6:20 am IST, 12.50 am local time) on July 17. The New Horizons team was also supported by Argentinian scientists, government officials, and locals.

An occultation is an event that occurs when one object is hidden by another object that passes between it and the observer.

The KBO 2014 MU69 is also referred to as a solar object present 6.5 billion kilometres (4 billion miles) away.

The occultation was captured and confirmed by five of 24 mobile telescopes in Argentina.

"So far we have five confirmed occultations," said Marc Buie of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado, holding up five fingers as New Horizons scientists pored over the exhilarating initial data, according to a statement.

A team comprising of more than 60 observers was led by Buie who faced challenges like strong winds and cold weather to set up a "picket fence" of 24 mobile telescopes in a remote region of Chubut and Santa Cruz, Argentina. New Horizons will fly by to explore it and understand its size, shape, orbit and the environment.

The Hubble Space Telescope was able to detect MU69 successfully before these observations were made.

"It was the most historic occultation on the face of the Earth," said Jim Green, NASA's director of planetary science in a congratulatory call to the team, as the space agency reported in a statement. "You pulled it off and you made it happen."

