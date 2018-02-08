NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has recently released the image of an impact crater which looks very much like a tadpole. The agency attributes the interesting shape of the crater to water that once filled the crater flowing out of it.

It is usually difficult to differentiate between the inlet and outlet channels from images of the Martian surface. But the astronomers had the important terrain-height information, which helped them conclude that the water used to flow outward in this crater.

By analyzing these images in detail, astronomers could arrive at a better idea on the strength of the water flowed out of the crater which carved the channels. It will also help them understand the history of the dry planet which is believed to have had a watery past.

"The map is projected here at a scale of 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) per pixel," a NASA statement revealed. The image was captured by HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment), which is a camera on board MRO

Previously, the image of a mysterious circular shape on the Red Planet's South Pole, had been captured by MRO's HiRISE.

NASA is investigating the strange tadpole-shaped crater, which is assumed to be a giant impact crater.

The crater has a strangely reptilian appearance, its texture is scaly and it had tiny rocks surrounding it.

The data collected from Mars with the help of the high-res images are an important part of the ongoing mission which aims at starting a human civilization programme on the planet.