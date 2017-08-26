NASA's Mars orbiter has recently sent back a magnificent image of the Red Planet.

Here are the top things to know about the new stunning image of the Martian surface:

The image was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on May 21, 2017, at local Mars time of 13:21. The HiRISE camera has been devised by the Ball Aerospace and Technology Corporation and is operated by the University of Arizona. The image portrays dunes on the Martian surface covered with snow and ice. Unlike the snow and ice that covers Earth, this one consists of frozen carbon dioxide, also known as dry ice. When this ice gets exposed to the Sun during spring, it results in the cracking of the smooth surface of the icy dunes. While the gas escapes from this ice it carries out dark sand from the bottom of the dunes, which leads to the formation of attractive patterns. The ice gets trapped between the dunes when the surface is rough.

Scientists are working further on processes like reproduction on Mars in order to make sure that their idea of human civilisation on the planet works out.