Nasa unveils origami robot

NASA is developing a robot that could go where no robot has gone before: over and under difficult terrain on Mars or another planet. The PUFFER —  Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot — could traverse ground that a standard rover would get caught on, making a helpful travel companion. The space administration says its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is working on the little trooper, which will be lightweight and “was inspired by origami.”
