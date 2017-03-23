Nasa unveils origami robot

- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
NASA is developing a robot that could go where no robot has gone before: over and under difficult terrain on Mars or another planet. The PUFFER — Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot — could traverse ground that a standard rover would get caught on, making a helpful travel companion. The space administration says its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is working on the little trooper, which will be lightweight and “was inspired by origami.”
