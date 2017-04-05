Scientists gathered on 4 April to help usher in the final chapter of the NASA spacecraft Cassini, as it completes it’s 12-year mission. Cassini will begin its grand finale on April 26, going into a dive around Saturn’s rings gathering data, before crashing into the planet on 15 September.
NASA spacecraft Cassini prepares for final mission
Scientists gathered on 4 April to help usher in the final chapter of the NASA spacecraft Cassini, as it completes it’s 12-year mission. Cassini will begin its grand finale on April 26, going into a dive around Saturn’s rings gathering data, before crashing into the planet on 15 September.
- April 5, 2017 17:41 IST
-