NASA's satellite has captured stunning image of Shiveluch -- one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Here are the top things to know about it:

1. The Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes located on the Kamchatka Peninsula, in eastern Russia, that has been spewing lava and ash since 1999.

2. The eminent US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) photographed Shiveluch volcano from the top of a solid cloud deck while its plume of ash was streaming towards the west.

3. Another plume can be seen coming from the peak of a smaller Bezymianny volcano, which is located near the Shiveluch volcano towards the south.

4. The image was taken by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on August 20, 2017. ASTER was launched onboard NASA's Terra satellite on December 18, 1999.

5. Terra monitors Earth's atmosphere and climate and also measures pollution. The function of ASTER is to collect images of Earth surface and reveal the alterations taking place on the planet's surface. NASA uses this instrument in collaboration with a Japanese Science team.

6. With the help of the satellite, the researchers can keep an eye on the latest activities taking place at the Shiveluch volcano.

7. An area of 19.5 by 22.7 kilometres (12 by 14 miles) has been covered in the image, which is located at 56.1 degrees north, 160.6 degrees east, a NASA statement revealed.