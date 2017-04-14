NASA has revealed latest details about the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn which created hype about these two gas giants as well as other ocean worlds that exist in our solar system and beyond it.

A paper presented by researchers with NASA's Cassini mission to Saturn and Hubble Space Telescope reveal that Saturn's moon Enceladus possesses a form of chemical energy which can habitat life. They also informed about Jupiter's moon Europa erupting plumes.

The discovery was in revealed in a press conference on Thursday, April 13.

"This is the closest we've come, so far, to identifying a place with some of the ingredients needed for a habitable environment," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate at Headquarters in Washington.

"These results demonstrate the interconnected nature of NASA's science missions that are getting us closer to answering whether we are indeed alone or not," he added.

According to Cassini mission researchers, hydrogen gas -- a building block of life -- has been detected pouring into the subsurface of the ocean of Enceladus as an outcome of the activity taking place on its seafloor.

This finding led to the conclusion that microbes on the moon can get energy through a process known as methanogenesis – which is carried out by combining hydrogen with carbon dioxide present in water. This process leads to the production of methane; this compound is also found in the roots of trees on Earth and is likely to have played a major role in the existence of life on our planet.

It is already known that three crucial ingredients are required for life to exist -- water, right chemical matters which are the building blocks of life like carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulphur and a source of energy for metabolism.

Cassini has found that almost all of these ingredients are there on Enceladus, a tiny icy moon at a distance of a billion miles away from Saturn. The presence of phosphorus and sulphur in the ocean of the moon is yet to be shown by the spacecraft.

"Confirmation that the chemical energy for life exists within the ocean of a small moon of Saturn is an important milestone in our search for habitable worlds beyond Earth," said Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.

Hydrogen was detected by Cassini in the gas plumes and icy material that was spotted spraying from Enceladus while it was having a close flyby in October 2015.

The researchers discovered that 98 percent of the gas content present in its plume is water, just one percent of it is hydrogen and the remaining one percent comprises of molecules of carbon dioxide, ammonia and methane. This composition was measured with the help of Cassini's Ion and Neutral Mass Spectrometer (INMS) instrument, which sniffs gases to detect their composition.

Cassini's INMS was devised to sample the upper atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan. But its detectors were turned towards Jupiter's icy moon Enceladus post discovering the emission of the towering plume of icy spray in 2015.

"Although we can't detect life, we've found that there's a food source there for it. It would be like a candy store for microbes," said Hunter Waite, lead author of the Cassini study.

"If there are plumes on Europa, as we now strongly suspect, with the Europa Clipper we will be ready for them," said Jim Green, Director of Planetary Science, at NASA Headquarters.