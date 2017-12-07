In what could stir up interest among enthusiasts of unidentified flying objects (UFO) and conspiracy theorists, a fireball was spotted flying across the skies of Florida earlier this week. The celestial spectacle has been captured on camera.

The National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) has confirmed that it had received at least 60 reports of a fireball lightening up the skies of Florida on Tuesday evening, according to ABC Action News.

The report went on to say that the American Meteor Society, a non-profit scientific organization, too received more than 55 reports of a fireball.

A few videos of the fireball, including one that is seen falling near Little Road and 54 around 6:30 on Tuesday and another one captured by a family on their security camera, have made it online. The bright object exploded behind the cloud in the video.

The celestial spectacle was not a UFO or an ordinary meteor but appears to be a bolide.

According to American Meteor Society, "a fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky. A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation."