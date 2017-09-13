NASAs Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has recorded the Sun emitting one of the strongest solar flare in a decade on 6 September. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm warning for September 13 and 14. The storm can impact satellites, navigation and communications systems but will also mean that the aurora borealis (northern lights) will be more vivid for skywatchers.
NASA captures mesmerizing footage of strongest solar flare in a decade
- September 13, 2017 22:22 IST
