A bizarre cosmic explosion has been observed by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The explosion took place in a far-off region of the universe. Astronomers are still trying to figure out the exact source of the mysterious bright X-rays emitted by the explosion.

The explosion named CDF-S XT1, was discovered in October of 2014, in a region known as Chandra Deep Field South, a Space.com report revealed.

Telescope photos show the blaze of X-rays brightening by nearly three orders of magnitude over the next few hours, after which it dimmed and faded out in a day's time, a statement from the Chandra X-ray Observatory said.

"Ever since detecting this source, we have been struggling to comprehend its origin," Franz Bauer, a researcher at Santiago's Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, said in a statement.

"It is like we have a jigsaw puzzle, but we do not have all of the pieces," Bauer said further.

According to archival data from NASA's Spitzer and Hubble space telescopes, the explosion could have occurred in a faint galaxy, present around 10.7 billion light-years away from Earth.

A second speculation points towards the X-rays being an outcome of a gamma-ray burst, whereas the third postulate states that a white dwarf star was churned by a medium-sized black hole.

"None of these ideas fits the data perfectly, but then again, we've rarely if ever seen any of the proposed possibilities in actual data, so we don't understand them well at all," said co-author Ezequiel Treister, also from the Pontifical Catholic University.

"We may have observed a completely new type of cataclysmic event," said co-author Kevin Schawinski, of ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

"Whatever it is, a lot more observations are needed to work out what we're seeing," Schawinski concluded.

You can check the mysterious cosmic explosions in this video: