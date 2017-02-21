NASA is about to reveal an interesting discovery they made beyond our solar system!

Also Read: More than 100 planets, along with four moons, likely to be added to our solar system!

The mystery will be unveiled in a major press conference, in which the agency will host on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 1pm EST (11:30 pm IST).

NASA officials are likely to reveal something with regards to exoplanets at the press conference. Exoplanets are those planets that orbit stars other than the Sun. These planets are potentially habitable.

Most exoplanets discovered thus far are similar to Earth and researchers believe they possess organic matter, the building blocks of life.

According to the press release, the conference will be attended by scientists and astronomers from all over the world.

NASA officials also stated that the public could ask questions during the Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, which would take place right after the briefing. The public could also use the hashtag #AskNasa and raise their questions while the conference is going on.

The scientists will answer the asked questions in English and Spanish.

You can watch the press conference streamed live right here on NASA TV:

https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/index.html#public