Bollywood's Begum Jaan aka Vidya Balan had a narrow escape when her car recently met with an accident on the streets near Bandra in Mumbai.

According to reports, the actress was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when a car rammed into her car. Fortunately, the actress escaped unhurt.

"She (Vidya) is fine and has not sustained any injuries. It was a minor accident that led to car damage and thankfully no one is injured," a source was quoted as saying in the report adding that it was a minor accident.

Vidya, who left her mark with her acting prowess in her previous films like Kahaani 2 and Begum Jaan, is currently prepping for her role of a night radio jockey in her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu which is being directed by Suresh Triveni. Earlier, she was seen playing the role of RJ in Lage

Raho Munna Bhai opposite Sanjay Dutt.

Tumhari Sulu, which also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka in prominent roles, is slated to release on November 24.