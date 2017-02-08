Angry Congress members of Parliament staged a walkout on Wednesday (Feb 8) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Manmohan Singh, his predecessor over his describing demonetisation as "loot" and "plunder".

Modi, in his reply, said the art of bathing in a bathroom wearing a raincoat is known only to the former prime minister since his own image was without a taint, even though the UPA government, especially, the second one, was neck-deep in corruption.

The Congress was left fuming after Modi made his remark and walked out of the House even while the prime minister was replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, which was later adopted by the House after negation of all 651 amendments.

The episode also had an impact on Twitter with #JaahilPMModi and #ManmohanSingh trending.

It was the political duty for the Congress to back Singh no doubt, particularly after the way he had taken on the demonetisation move by the government in Parliament last year to boost the Congress's attack against an enemy which it is often finding tough to beat.

But the politics apart, this walkout by the Congress MPs looked unconvincing. In fact, whatever they do for anybody other than members of the first family looks hollow.

Did the Congress care for the Manmohan Singh's honour in the past?

The support for Singh did not look convincing because it was the same man who the party had not sided with on many occasions in the past.

In fact, observers of Indian politics still remember how Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had insulted Singh's authority publicly by calling a controversial ordinance as "complete nonsense" and that he intended to tear it away.

Whether the ordinance deserved such a treatment is another point to debate. But Rahul Gandhi's way of dealing with things certainly did not send a message that the Congress was with their PM.

Manmohan Singh, in fact, had struggled to put across his ideas during his days as the prime minister. He was always looked like a man with little power, as the Gandhi family was considered the main centre of power.

Be it in finance or foreign policy, Singh never had the freedom to go ahead with what he felt was right, thanks to party shackles. Even if Modi hasn't used very suitable words for Singh, one can't deny the fact that he has run his government with more authority than his erudite predecessor.

The Congress's love for its former PM is welcome. But is it unconditional?