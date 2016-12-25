Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif despite escalated tensions between the two countries. He also wished former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and extended Christmas greetings to the entire nation.

"Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted wishing Vajpayee on his birthday: "Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life. Atalji's exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India's growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing."

Modi shared an old video of Vajpayee greeting his karyakarta. He is currently at the former PM's residence to personally wish him on his 92nd birthday.

See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish, pic.twitter.com/qhw7W27MWS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

Modi wished 67-year-old Sharif despite tensions between India and Pakistan over repeated terror attacks from across the border, ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts.

In 2015, Modi had travelled to Lahore on an unscheduled visit to convey his birthday greetings to Sharif personally and had also attended the wedding of one of Sharif's relatives.

The prime minister also wished the entire nation on the occasion of Christmas and said: "Merry Christmas! We remember & celebrate the life & teachings of Jesus Christ. His message of peace, unity & compassion inspires us all."