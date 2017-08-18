Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again reasserted on the international stage that India is committed to safeguarding the climate as it believes that we have no right to deprive our successors of the right to have a clean and beautiful earth.

In terms of the politics of climate, India's position is understandable as it has, along with China, a golden opportunity to fill in the void which has been created by President Donald Trump withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord, saying it is not in favour of his country's interest.

But when we hear PM Modi speak with a bunch of schoolchildren in Tinsukia, Assam, over a video-conferencing from New Delhi, we find him saying that "climate has not changed. We have changed".

Climate hasn't changed, says Modi?

As per a video of a Doordarshan programme posted by actor-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana, chairperson of Congress's social media and digital communications on Twitter on August 16, a school student asks Modi about the concern over climate and environmental change and to that Modi responds: "Nowadays, we hear small children asking about climate and environmental changes. We see old people saying the cold this year is more than that of last year. Actually it is not cold which has become more. Rather, the old people's immunity has become less. Similarly, climate has not changed. We have changed."

According to many, the PM's take on climate change sounds similar to that of Trump according to whom environmental transformation is nothing but a Chinese propaganda to see the American business face loss. He had also accused India of playing a part to the climate politics.

Speaking about the video, Spandana said: "We all make mistakes. Eg, this gentleman here on climate change who happens to be our PM. Not sure if this is a mistake or lack of intellect."

But another video of the same programme says a different story

But replying to the tweet by the Congress leader, some posted a counter video of the same Doordarshan telecast which gave the complete picture. Therein, Modi was seen saying that climate hasn't changed by itself but we have made it change through our ill habits and lifestyle. The Twitterati lashed out at the Congress leader saying she purportedly made use of a doctored video to humiliate the prime minister.

IBT's viewpoint:

Using a doctored video to hurt Modi's reputation will not going to pay off for the mood of the country is in his favour. The people will know in no time the propaganda against Modi and the Congress will be the ultimate loser. Instead of engaging in cheap games, it will be far wiser for the Opposition to do more hard work on the ground and bring out the real chink in Modi's armoury to beat him.