A video released by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) claimed that world leaders like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama and many others are working against the interests of Muslims. The 19-minute video showed footage of several leaders while it attacked Erdogan for his involvement in the war in Syria.

The video, in Arabic and Turkish and titled 'The Cross Shield', showed footage of two Turkish soldiers being dragged out of a cage and burnt alive by Isis terrorists in Syria. It began by slamming Erdogan for being involved in the Syrian war and called for "destruction to be sowed" in Turkey, the Hindustan Times reported.

Turkey joined the war in Syria in August 2015 sending hundreds of troops, tanks and warplanes into the country. The video also showed footage of Turkish airstrikes along with suicide attacks and bombings carried out by the Isis and concluded with the execution of the Turkish soldiers.

The video showed leaders like Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Pope Francis, former Myanmar president Thein Sein and Israeli leaders and clerics. It also contained a picture of Erdogan and Modi which was taken during the G20 Summit in Turkey in November 2015.

The video was posted on jihadi websites a few days before the attack in a nightclub in Istanbul on the New Year's Day which killed 39 people, including two Indians, and injured nearly 70. The Isis later claimed responsibility for the attack.