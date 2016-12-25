Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Sunday at 11 am through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' — the last one before the year ends and only the second one after his demonetisation announcement on November 8 this year.

Modi may ask people for their opinion or suggestions related to the Budget 2017 that is scheduled to be discussed from February 1, 2017. The prime minister could also talk about demonetisation as his deadline of 50 days is all set to end on December 30.

Here are the live updates:

11:36 am IST: PM Modi ends his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' — the last one before 2016 ends.

11:35 am IST: "May 2017 be a fulfilling year for everyone. I wish all citizens a very Happy New Year," PM Modi concludes his radio address.

11:34 am IST: "Our sportsmen and sportswomen have made us proud. After 15 years, our Junior Hockey has won the world cup, I congratulate all the young players," Modi said.

He added: "Even women athletes did us proud last month. The women's team won the Asian Champions Trophy and also won a bronze medal in the Under-18 Asia Cup. I congratulate the women's cricket and hockey teams," PM Modi said.

11:33 am IST: PM Modi lauds the Indian cricket team's performance in the India vs England test series. He appreciated Captain Virat Kohli's performance and leadership in the series and also congratulated Karun Nair for his triple century and KL Rahul for his performance.

"The performance of the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal this year. I congratulate the team for beating England 4-0," Modi said.

11:31 am IST: "Amid uproar in Parliament, a good thing happened. As part of my government's mission for divyang persons, Rights of Disabled Persons bill was passed. I thank Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for passing the Bill," PM Modi says in his address.

11:30 am IST: "There was an all round fury around what happened during Parliament session. The President and the Vice-President also expressed concerns," PM Modi said about the winter session washout.

11:28 am IST: "It is our priority to do whatever it takes for the betterment of our nation. People are spreading rumours that political parties are exempted. This is not true."

11:26 am IST: "Black money hoarders are being nabbed across the country. Secret is that information by common people enables us to do it. I assure you that this is not the end, this is just the beginning in our fight against corruption," warns PM Modi.

11:25 am IST: "Lot of questions are being raised on frequent change of rules but I want to say that I have decided to take those indulging in corruption. Since the Centre is behind them, they are also trying to obstruct the government's endeavour to fight corruption," says Modi.

11:22 am IST: "If Parliament would have functioned there would have been fruitful discussions. The law is equal for all, be it any individual or any political party," says PM Modi.

11:20 am IST: "I thank people as they not only went through hardships but also answered back those who tried to mislead the public. I congratulate people for not only enduring pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to misled them."

11:18 am IST: "Last month, many suggestions, inputs and comments were based on our fight against corruption and black money. People wrote to me about problems they faced during recent times. Some praised demonetisation and how it fights corruption."

11:17 am IST: "Businessmen who make use of digital payments will also receive Income Tax benefits."

11:16 am IST: "We should be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions. This digital movement is a golden opportunity for youth and start-ups. They can open new avenues through it."

11:14 am IST: "I congratulate Assam Govt in particular for taking initiatives to promote cashless economy. I appreciate Assam Government for their efforts to turn towards digital payments and transactions."

11:10 am IST: "In the last few days, cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300 percent. Awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing," PM Modi said.

11:09 am IST: "You will be surprised to know that 30 crore ppl in India have RuPay cards, of those 20 crore belong to poor families who have Jan Dhan accounts," Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:06 am IST: "Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana is mainly for businessmen, they must encourage cashless transactions," PM Modi said.

11:06 am IST: "The Centre has launched two schemes launched today on the occasion of Christmas - 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' for consumers and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' for small traders," PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:04 am IST: "Today is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji.The country will never forget his contribution to the nation. I had the honour to work alongside him for which I am grateful," PM Modi said.

11:03 am IST: "I wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Jesus not just served the poor but also appreciated the service done by poor, this is real empowerment. I wish you all a merry Christmas. This is a day of service and compassion," PM Modi says.

11 am IST: PM Modi begins his address to nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.