In the era of social media, many television celebrities ensure to share every minute detail of their wedding, including pre-wedding shoots and functions. But there are a few who choose to keep their marital status under wraps for some or the other reason.

Recently, television actress Narayani Shastri shocked her fans when she revealed that she was married to her long-term boyfriend Steven Graver (Tony), a British national, for the past one-and-half years.

"Tony is media-shy. Honestly, both of us didn't want to get married. We actually got married because one day we were wondering 'Why don't we want to tie the knot, given that the two of us want to be together always?' It was rather strange," Narayani told Mumbai Mirror.

"This thought came to us one day and we called the registrar the next day. We did not want to blow it out of proportion. Tony and I needed some time to get comfortable with the idea of being married and now, we are comfortable with the thought," she added.

Let us go through some other actors who kept their marriage a secret for many years.

Saumya Tandon: Saumya, who rose to popularity with her role as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, married her long-term boyfriend Saurabh Devendra Singh last year. It was a private ceremony in Mumbai. The actress had posted her honeymoon pictures on her Twitter handle and that was when her fans got to know about her marital status.

Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way pic.twitter.com/QCVlPj36mD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 26, 2017

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij: Although the world knew that Jay and Mahhi were in a relationship, the couple refrained from revealing their secret wedding to their fans. It was apparently when Mahhi attended a wedding wearing a mangalsutra that people came to know about their marriage.

Paridhi Sharma: Paridhi Sharma, who played the character of Jodha in Jodha Akbar, also chose to remain mum about her marital status until the show came to an end. Paridhi was married to an Ahmedabad-based businessman before the show went on air and apparently did not talk about it because the makers of the show had asked her to.