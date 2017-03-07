Real Madrid have one foot in the door of Champions League quarterfinal after they defeated Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. However, Real Madrid cannot afford to take it easy against Napoli in the second leg, where the Italian club will come all guns blazing on Tuesday.

Real Madrid have been in superb form in Europe, and are enjoying an unbeaten 11-match streak, and with players like Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Mordic, this record does not surprise one much. However, the competition in the second leg is going to be intense against Napoli.

The Spanish giants will be keen to score an away goal, which could be an ideal scenario for Real Madrid, meaning, Napoli will have to score four goals. Against a solid team like Real Madrid, who rarely concede such number of goals, Napoli cannot afford to concede any goal if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

But Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is aware that Napoli can be a tough nut to crack at home.

"Champions League games are always difficult. We are up against a team that does not lose much, especially at home. I experienced the atmosphere here as a player and it was never easy. The fans really get behind the home team but that helps give the visitors extra motivation, too," Champions League's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"Napoli will start with great intensity as they need to score. I don't think they will be tired after Saturday's win at Roma – when you win a big away game like that you don't get tired, you gain strength. I'm sure we will have to suffer at times but we are ready for it," he added.

Both the teams come into this match with great confidence. Real Madrid defeated Eibar 4-1 and Napoli beat Roma in a close encounter. But, this is a different competition, and with Champions League quarterfinals places up for grabs, there will be pressure on both the teams to perform.

Napoli's last victory was much-needed especially as they had lost to Atlanta and Juventus before their match with Roma. They need all their players, especially Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik to come all guns blazing for them to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is also hoping that the fans can play an integral role in the Champions League clash, and feels that the pressure is on Real Madrid.

"The pressure is all on Madrid. They are the world champions, the richest club, the best, so they have to qualify. However, our fans are world champions as well – and all of Europe will see that. I don't think fans screaming will cause Madrid real problems. The only thing that can scare a man is to see incredible determination in the eyes of their opponents, and that's what I hope our fans will transmit to the players," Sarri said.

