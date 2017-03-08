Real Madrid were given a bit of a scare by Napoli in the last 16 second leg of the Champions League, but like true champions they found a way to hit the back of the net when required, giving them a comfortable aggregate victory and a place in the quarterfinals.

With a 3-1 lead to play with, after a strong win at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid had all the advantage, and while Dries Mertens gave Napoli hope with a goal in the 24th minute, which cut the overall deficit to just one goal, Real Madrid roared back in the second half.

Sergio Ramos levelled the scores on the night with a header in the 52nd minute, before another one, five minutes later, took a deflection off Mertens before nestling into the net.

With the tie pretty much done with those two goals, Alvaro Morata added the icing on the cake in the first minute of added time to give Real Madrid a 3-1 victory in the second leg and a 6-2 aggregate win.

"Last week they were slating me, a month ago, I was fantastic, and just because I've scored a couple of goals, it doesn't mean I'm going to be a hero again," Ramos, who made his 100th appearance in European competition on Tuesday, said. "We try and do our job the best we can and despite a poor first half, we've shown we can dig in together.

"In the second half, we tried to pose more of a threat. Things don't always come off exactly as we've worked on them, but as long as you have a good, positive attitude, there's not too much to be upset about."

Zinedine Zidane, looking for his second consecutive Champions League title as manager, would have been impressed to see his side find a way to fashion a win, even when they were not necessarily at their best.

"We were made to suffer a lot in the first half, particularly in the early stages, when we weren't doing what we wanted to and they were applying a very high press," Zidane said. "We improved things after the break and performed a lot better.

"We spent more time in their half and pressed higher up the field. We're pleased with how we've performed in the tie."