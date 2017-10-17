Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri admitted during a press conference ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City, that he avoids watching too many Manchester City games this season because he didnt want to get too depressed. Sarri also believes the English side who currently sit top of the Premiere League table is by far the strongest team in Europe at the moment.
Napoli boss says watching Manchester City is depressing
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri admitted during a press conference ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City, that he avoids watching too many Manchester City games this season because he didnt want to get too depressed. Sarri also believes the English side who currently sit top of the Premiere League table is by far the strongest team in Europe at the moment.
- October 17, 2017 16:49 IST
-