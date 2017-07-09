Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty has allegedly been leaked online and the full movie download is likely to affect its collection at the box office.

Despite taking all precautionary measures, the Telugu film industry has been suffering huge losses due to piracy n the last few years. Like every other filmmakers, the producers of Ninnu Kori had taken preemptive steps to stop the movie from being leaked online, to no avail.

As a team of Ninnu Kori has kept a constant watch on internet and social media, a few miscreants allegedly leaked the full movie for download, hours after it hit the screens. Then, the link for the pirated copy was circulated on the social media.

A movie buff named Venkatesh Kilaru‏ (@venkateshkilaru) revealed on July 7 that the full movie of Ninnu Kori leaked online. He requested the makers to direct message him on Twitter, as he can not share the link for its download. He tweeted: "@NameisNani @DVVEnts @NinnuKori bro movie piracy vachesindi. website ikkada cheppalenu.andaru download chestaaru.DM me.i will tell."

On Sunday, another fan named Prudhvi‏ (@nameisprudhvi) posted a link and informed actor Nani that the full movie was available for download. He tweeted: "@NameisNani https://www.t****m*.v*/ E site lo ninnukori piracy download link pettaru Please remove cheyinchandi."

The big budget movie fetched Rs 20 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie received a superb response and collected over Rs 20 crore gross at the box office in just two days. The film has earned Rs 11 crore for its distributors.