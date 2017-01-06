The first song Next Enti from Nani's Nenu Local, which was to be released on Friday, January 6, has been delayed. On the other hand, actor Nithin (Nithiin) has kick-started the shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi's movie.

Producer Dil Raju had recently announced that he would release song Next Enti from Nenu Local at 6 pm on January 6. He had written on the official Twitter handle of his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) on January 4: "First single "Next Enti" from #NenuLocal will be released at 6PM on 6th January 2017. A @ThisIsDSP musical featuring @NameisNani."

But hours before this scheduled time, Dil Raju took to the Twitter handle and revealed that the song release has been postponed to January 12. However, the producer did not reveal the reason for the delay. The boss of SVC tweeted: "Small change in plans. #NextEnti song from #NenuLocal will be released on 12th January with a surprise addition."

Earlier, Director Hanu Raghavapudi had announced on September 8, 2016, that he would team up with actor Nithin for his next movie, which is produced by 14 Reels Entertainment. He had tweeted: "Elated ,excited and happy, our spirited adventurous love story kick started !!! @actor_nithiin @14reelsofficial."

Five months after the announcement, the untitled romantic movie went on the floors on Friday, January 6. Soon after he reached the sets of the film, Nithin took to his Twitter handle to share the news about its shoot with his followers. He tweeted: "FINALLY some LIGHTS CAMERA n ACTION after 8months!!1st day of shoot for dir Hanu n 14reels prod..super nervous as usual!!"

Nithin's friend and popular costume designer Neeraja Kona is working as the stylist for the actor in the movie. The celebrity stylist tweeted: "First day shoot with my boy @actor_nithiin ❤️.... super exciting project by @hanurpudi #newbeginnings @14reelsofficial."