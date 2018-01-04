Actor Nani is set to release the teaser of his maiden production titled Awe on the internet on Thursday. The first look video of this Telugu movie, which is directed by Prasanth Varma, will augment the existing expectations.

Awe is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017 and the huge hype surrounding it is due to various reasons. Firstly, it marks the debut of actor Nani as a producer. Secondly, it is a multi-starrer movie featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Murali Sharma, Srinivas Avasarala and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. Thirdly, Nani and Ravi Teja have given voiceovers for Awe.

Another important aspect of Awe is its unique characterisation and promotion. The makers have already released the first look of above mentioned lead actors and their crazy and intriguing looks have generated a huge amount of curiosity among the film goers, who are eagerly waiting for the release of its teaser.

Nani is co-producing Awe with Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner Wall Poster Cinema. The makers had announced on Wednesday that its first look video would be released online at 5 pm on Thursday. They posted on the Twitter handle of their banner, "Get ready to be అ!d #AweTeaser, 4th Jan, 5 PM."

Nithya Menen is a free-spirited woman in Awe, while Srinivas Avasarala appears as an unrelenting underdog. Regina Cassandra is seen as a bewitching Badass and Eesha Rebba is essaying the role of an innocent girl, who is liberated by love. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the role of a deserted soul.

Murali Sharm and Priyadarshi are reprising the roles of a narcissistic bully and fake chef, respectively, while Nani and Ravi Teja are giving voiceover for a humanitarian fish and a tree that has got swag in the movie Awe. The first looks of all these actors have created a lot of expectations. Now, its teaser is set to soar up its expectations sky high. If you have not seen its posters yet, continue to see them below.