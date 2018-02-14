Nani's maiden production Awe is set to hit the screens on February 16, but the film will clash with other Tollywood releases like Manasuku Nachindi, Idi Naa Love Story and Rachayita at the box office.

Awe is thriller drama based on true events, and has all the commercial ingredients like comedy, romance, suspense and science fiction. Debutante Prasanth Varma has written the script and directed the movie. The director narrated the story to the actor and requested him to give his voice-over for a character in the film. Impressed with the story, the actor agreed to also turn producer for the movie.

Nani has produced Awe jointly with Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner Wall Poster Cinema, and his association with this project has garnered a lot of attention for the film. Ever since he announced it, the movie has been creating ripples in the media.

Awe features an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Murali Sharma, Rohini and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film's first-look posters have evoked a lot of interest in their roles and the story of the film. Many film-goers are eagerly waiting for its release.

Awe needs to be released in a good number of cinema halls to cater to the huge demand generated by the hype surrounding it. But the distributors may face a lack of availability of theatres as the movie has to share its screen count with Manasuku Nachindi, Idi Naa Love Story and Rachayita.

Among these, Manasuku Nachindi has got a decent hype going for it as it has been directed by none other than superstar Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni.

The movie, starring Sundeep Kishan, Amyra Dastur and Tridha Choudhury, is likely to pose a big threat to Awe and affect its collection at the box office.