Nandyal by-election held a crucial importance in the politics of Andhra Pradesh as its verdict is largely believed to reflect the result of upcoming assembly elections in 2019.

While winning the 2019 assembly elections and taking over the CM's chair is Jaganmohan Reddy's ultimate aim, the defeat in Nandyal is likely thwart his dream. He needs to introspect and hit the ground running to realise the aspirations of the people in the bifurcated state.

Proving all the poll surveys wrong, ruling Telugu Desam Party's candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy won with a thumping majority of 27,456 votes by polling 50,484 votes; YSRC's Silpa Mohan Reddy polled 32,313 votes. TDP has tasted victory in the Nandyal constituency in Kurnool after 1999.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the the TDP candidate.

Congratulations to Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy Garu & our valued NDA ally, TDP for the big victory in the Nandyal by-poll. @ncbn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

Also, Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency holds a special importance to Indian National Congress because it is from this Lok Sabha constituency, under which Nandyal assembly segment falls, that PV Narasimha Rao contested to remain as prime minister in 1991.

Back then, the Congress stalwart registered 58,0297 votes in the Lok Sabha bypoll. But now, in the assembly bypoll, the grand old party touched a rock bottom with its contestant Gaddam Abdul Khadar polling just 633 votes, while 526 votes went to NOTA.

Caste-religion matrix

With the constituency having a 50,000-odd Muslim voters, Congress tried to bank on it by fielding a candidate from the community, but in vain. Second to them are Balijas, a sub-caste of Kapu community, comprising 45,000 voters, and are known for historically challenging Reddy leaders.

However, TDP enjoyed the support of Balijas while the party's MLC N Md Farooq wooed Muslim voters. Unlike in 1994 and 1999, this time Telugu Desam chose not to field a Muslim, and instead went with a Reddy candidate. Both TDP and YSRC leaders sported skull caps during the campaign. The Left parties, though did not take part in the elections, asked voters to defeat the ruling party.

Celebrating their victory in Nandyal after 19 years, party workers boasted that people chose TDP's good governance and development over criminal politics of YSRCP, but the opposition party alleges TDP of indulging in electoral malpractices.

Thanking people of Nandyal for showing their trust in TDP's governance. Will create a Smart Nandyal by following our motto 'People First'. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 28, 2017

In the run to the elections, YS Jagan, desperate to win the seat, made the politcal battle into a personal rivalry. He made insulting remarks like, 'Naidu should be shot dead' for cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh. His irresponsible rant has caused the loss in the bypoll. The party lacks a strong second line of leadership. The voters are tired of Jagan's one-man show.

He was accessible to the masses during the campaign and thought he would tap on the resentment in the Rayalaseema region over Naidu's over emphasis on the capital region, Amaravati, writes TS Sudhir in Firstpost. Also, the Nandyal was traditionally a Congress seat with only occasional wins for TDP.

Further, Silpa Mohan Reddy is a last-minute TDP defector. This might be the reason why people did not trust him. It also reflects lack of talent in YSRC's own ranks that it had to rely on a turncoat. Post bifurcation in 2014, people chose Naidu to lead the state considering his long stint as an able administrator in the undivided state. Going by the verdict of the recent polls, it seems people are not looking for a change in the political landscape anytime soon.

YS Jagan has been a leader for long, now people are expecting him to be a statesman as well.