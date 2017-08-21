Comedian Venu Madhav, who recently campaigned for the TDP candidate in the Nandyal by-election, has reportedly filed a case with the police alleging death threats from unknown people.

Venu Madhav shares a special bond with the family of TDP leader Bhuma Bramananda Reddy, who is contesting by-election in Nandyal. The comedian opted to campaign for him in this poll, which will be held on August 23. During his campaign, he made several harsh comments against few YSRCP leaders.

When he was campaigning with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, Venu Madhav made some serious charges against YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM himself was shocked by his comments. The comedian also made satirical statement against actress-turned-politician Roja.

His comments did not go well with the followers of YSRCP, who are deeply hurt. Venu Madhav has been allegedly receiving death threats from unidentified people. The comedy actor recently filed a complaint with Kurnool ll Town police about the same, according to Telugu123.

The angry followers have been blasting Venu Madhav on social media. A YSRCP follower with the handle of @kiranmokka tweeted: "Dabbulu teskoni evadi dappu ina kotadaniki ready anadu... dabbu ichi #venumadhav tho speech ichinattu andhariki telusu #BanTDPsaveAP Rey #venumadhav ga nandyal vachi jagan anna ni tidatava ni shavayathra chese varaku alane vundu dabbulu teskoni taagi vagutunav entra lucha '

This follower also shared a video message in which he appeared angry at Venu Madhav. He warned that the comedian should offer an apology to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and keep quiet. He said that if he doesn't do what he is asked, then he will face serious consequences.

Here is the video released by this follower:

Rey #venumadhav ga nandyal vachi jagan anna ni tidatava ni shavayathra chese varaku alane vundu dabbulu teskoni taagi vagutunav entra lucha pic.twitter.com/JDQzqwr0pA — YSRCP Nandyal (@kiranmokka741) August 20, 2017

Another Twitter user with the handle‏ @knr_ts feels that Venu Madhav is spoiling his career. He tweeted: "#venumadhav campaign in #nandyala , is it necessary this for him? just spoiling his career."