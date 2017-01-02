The year 2016 has seen many break ups and divorces in the entertainment industry. Sadly, 2017 too begin with actress and filmmaker Nandita Das' split with husband Subodh Maskara after seven years of marriage. The couple has a 6-year-old son, Vihaan.

Last year, from Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif to Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani's split, Bollywood had seen many relationships hit a wall. Now, Nandita too has joined the club.

"Yes, it is true. After seven years of marriage Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully it is very amicable. Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There's nothing to hide and there's nothing more to be said," Nandita told SKJ Bollywood News.

"Separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being," Nandita added.

The actress is currently busy with her upcoming project, Manto. She will direct the film, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Nandita has made a name for herself in the industry as an actor and a director. She is best known for her performances in films like Fire, Earth, Bawander and Naalu Pennungal. Nandita has done films in ten different languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Oriya and Kannada.