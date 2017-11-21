The controversy surrounding the Nandi Awards has taken a new twist with Posani Krishna Murali declining to receive the award and coming down heavily on the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government.

The AP government recently announced the winners' list for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 and allegedly the majority of the winners are from one particular community. Ever since the awards were announced, several film personalities, who were upset with the jury, expressed their disappointment in the selection of awardees.

Posani Krishna Murali is the latest member to react on the issue. The popular character artiste has won the best supporting actor for his performance in Jr NTR's Temper. But he has decided not receive this honour after hearing that the selection process was not unbiased.

Posani Krishna Murali held a press meet on Tuesday afternoon to announce his decision to return the Nandi Award. Addressing the media, the actor said that he took this decision after seeing the outburst against the 'injustice'. He requested chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to cancel all these awards.

"Many people feel that there is a lot of injustice in the selection process. I request CM Chandrababu Naidu cancel all the awards and redo the process through IVRC method. Even if I don't get any award, I don't mind. If he doesn't cancel these awards, I won't touch the Nandi Award again in my entire life. If the government corrects its mistakes, I would be happy about it," Posani Krishna Murali said.

Posani Krishna Murali started his career as script and dialogue writer and later went on to become a film director and character artiste. He is known to be vocal on several social issues. He never minces his words expressing his feelings on an issue.