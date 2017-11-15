SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (Bahubali) starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, has topped the list of winners by bagging 14 awards at 2014 Nandi Awards.

Baahubali: The Beginning apart from great commercial success, also received rave reviews from the critics. The SS Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama has already won many awards including Filmfare, SIIMA, CineMAA. It also got the National Award for best feature film.

The mega-budget film was also screened at some international film festivals. Now, it set a new benchmark by winning a record number of Nandi Awards.

The State government announced the winners of Nandi Awards 2015 on Tuesday and it has planned to honour people from nearly 70 categories. Baahubali has topped the winners' list with 14 awards — best feature film, best director, best music director, best supporting actress, best villain, best cinematographer, best playback singer (male), best dubbing (male), best choreographer, best art director, best costume designer, best fight master and special effects awards.

Dana Veera Soora Karna has landed in the second place with four awards, while Srimanthudu and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju graced the third position with three awards each. Kanche and Rudhramadevi have bagged two awards each. Size Zero, Temper, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Jatha Kalise, Nenu Sailaja, Ladies & Gentlemen and Yevade Subramanyam have got one award each.

The State government also revealed winners of the NTR National Award, Raghupati Venkaiah Puraskarams and the Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award. The winners will be honoured with the awards and cash prizes at a grand ceremony to be held very soon.

Here the some winners list of Nandi Awards 2015: Check winner list of 2014 | 2016



No Category Winners 1 Best Actor Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu) 2 First Best Feature Film Baahubali: The Beginning 3 Best Actress Anushka Shetty (Size Zero) 4 Best Director SS Rajamouli (Baahubali) 5 Best Music Director MM Keeravani (Baahubali) 6 Best Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry (Srimanthudu) 7 Supporting Actor Posani Krishna Murali (Temper) 8 Supporting Actress Ramya Krishna (Baahubali) 9 Character Actor Allu Arjun (Rudramadevi) 10 Best Villain Rana Daggubati (Baahubali) 11 Best Comedy Actor Vennela Kishore (Bhale Bhale Magadivoy) 12 Best Comedy Actress Snigdha (Jatha Kalise) 13 Best Child Actor Master NTR (Dana Veera Soora Karna) 14 Best Child Actress Baby Karunya (Dana Veera Soora Karna) 15 Best Male Dubbing Artiste Ravi Shankar (Baahubali) 16 Best Female Dubbing Artiste Sowmya (Rudhramadevi) 17 Best Male Singer MM Keeravani (Baahubali) 18 Best Female Singer Chinmayi (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju) 19 Best Cinematographer Senthil Kumar (Baahubali) 20 Best Dance Choreographer Prem Rakshit (Baahubali) 21 Best Story Writer Krish (Kanche) 22 Best Screenplay Writer Kishore Thirumala (Nenu Sailaja) 23 Best Dialogue Writer Burra Saimadhava (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju) 24 Best Editor Navin Nooli (Ladies & Gentlemen) 25 Best Art Director Sabu Cyril (Baahubali) 26 Best Audiographer PM Sateesh (Baahubali) 27 Best Costume Designer Rama Rajamouli (Baahubali) 28 Best Makeup artiste Ra Madhava Rao (Dana Veera Soora Karna) 29 Best Fight Master Peter Heins (Baahubali) 30 Best Special Effects V Srinivas Mohan (Baahubali) 31 Debut director Naga Ashwin (Yevade Subramanyam) 32 Popular Film Srimanthudu 33 Children's film Dana Veera Soora Karna 34 Home Viewing Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju 35 National Integrity film Kanche 36 NTR National Award K Raghavendra Rao 37 BN Reddy State Award Trivikram Srinivas 38 Nagireddy and Chaprani state award MM Keeravani 39 Raghupathi Venkaiah Award Eswar