Nandi Awards
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (Bahubali) starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, has topped the list of winners by bagging 14 awards at 2014 Nandi Awards.

Baahubali: The Beginning apart from great commercial success, also received rave reviews from the critics. The SS Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama has already won many awards including Filmfare, SIIMA, CineMAA. It also got the National Award for best feature film.

The mega-budget film was also screened at some international film festivals. Now, it set a new benchmark by winning a record number of Nandi Awards.

The State government announced the winners of Nandi Awards 2015 on Tuesday and it has planned to honour people from nearly 70 categories. Baahubali has topped the winners' list with 14 awards — best feature film, best director, best music director, best supporting actress, best villain, best cinematographer, best playback singer (male), best dubbing (male), best choreographer, best art director, best costume designer,  best fight master and special effects awards.

Prabhas, Prabhas advertisement, Baahubali,
Prabhas in Baahubali: The Beginning.

Dana Veera Soora Karna has landed in the second place with four awards, while Srimanthudu and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju graced the third position with three awards each. Kanche and Rudhramadevi have bagged two awards each. Size Zero, Temper, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Jatha Kalise, Nenu Sailaja, Ladies & Gentlemen and Yevade Subramanyam have got one award each.

The State government also revealed winners of the NTR National Award, Raghupati Venkaiah Puraskarams and the Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award. The winners will be honoured with the awards and cash prizes at a grand ceremony to be held very soon.

Here the some winners list of Nandi Awards 2015: Check winner list of 2014 | 2016

No Category Winners
1 Best Actor Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu)
2 First Best Feature Film Baahubali: The Beginning
3 Best Actress Anushka Shetty (Size Zero)
4 Best Director SS Rajamouli (Baahubali)
5 Best Music Director MM Keeravani (Baahubali)
6 Best Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry (Srimanthudu)
7 Supporting Actor Posani Krishna Murali (Temper)
8 Supporting Actress Ramya Krishna (Baahubali)
9 Character Actor Allu Arjun (Rudramadevi)
10 Best Villain Rana Daggubati (Baahubali)
11 Best Comedy Actor Vennela Kishore (Bhale Bhale Magadivoy)
12 Best Comedy Actress Snigdha (Jatha Kalise)
13 Best Child Actor Master NTR (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
14 Best Child Actress Baby Karunya (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
15 Best Male Dubbing Artiste Ravi Shankar (Baahubali)
16 Best Female Dubbing Artiste Sowmya (Rudhramadevi)
17 Best Male Singer MM Keeravani (Baahubali)
18 Best Female Singer Chinmayi (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju)
19 Best Cinematographer Senthil Kumar (Baahubali)
20 Best Dance Choreographer Prem Rakshit (Baahubali)
21 Best Story Writer Krish (Kanche)
22 Best Screenplay Writer Kishore Thirumala (Nenu Sailaja)
23 Best Dialogue Writer Burra Saimadhava (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju)
24 Best Editor Navin Nooli (Ladies & Gentlemen)
25 Best Art Director Sabu Cyril (Baahubali)
26 Best Audiographer PM Sateesh (Baahubali)
27 Best Costume Designer Rama Rajamouli (Baahubali)
28 Best Makeup artiste Ra Madhava Rao (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
29 Best Fight Master Peter Heins (Baahubali)
30 Best Special Effects V Srinivas Mohan (Baahubali)
31 Debut director Naga Ashwin (Yevade Subramanyam)
32 Popular Film Srimanthudu
33 Children's film Dana Veera Soora Karna
34 Home Viewing Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju
35 National Integrity film Kanche
36 NTR National Award K Raghavendra Rao
37 BN Reddy State Award Trivikram Srinivas
38 Nagireddy and Chaprani state award MM Keeravani
39 Raghupathi Venkaiah Award Eswar
Category 2014 2015 2016
Best Actor Balakrishna (Legend) Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu) Jr NTR (Nannako Prematho/Janatha Garrage)
First Best Feature Film Legend Baahubali: The Beginning Pelli Choopulu
Best Actress Anjali (Geetanjali) Anushka Shetty (Size Zero) Ritu Varma (Pelli Choopulu)
Best Director Boyapati Srinu (Legend) SS Rajamouli (Baahubali) Sateesh Vegesna (Shatamanam Bhavati)
Best Music Director Anup Rubens (Manam) MM Keeravani Mickey J Mayor (A Aa)
Best Lyricist Chaitanya Prasad (Broker 2) Ramajogaiah Sastry (Srimanthudu) Ramajogaiah Sastry (Janatha Garage)
Supporting Actor Naga Chaitanya (Manam) Posani Krishna Murali (Temper) Mohanlal (Janatha Garage)
Supporting Actress Lakshmi Manchu (Chandamama Kathalu) Ramya Krishna (Baahubali) Jayasudha (Shatamanam Bhavati)
Character Actor Rajendra Prasad (Tommy) Allu Arjun (Rudramadevi) Naresh (Shatamanam Bhavati)
Best Villain Jagapathi Babu (Legend) Rana Daggubati (Baahubali) Adhi Pinishetty (Sarainodu)
Best Comedy Actor Brahmanandam (Race Gurram) Vennela Kishore (BBM) Sapthagiri (Express Raja)
Best Comedy Actress Vidyu Raman (Run Raja Run) Snigdha (Jatha Kalise) Pragathi (Kalyan Vaibhogame)
Best Child Actor Gautam (1: Nenokkadine) Master NTR (Dana Veera Soora Karna) Maikhel Gandhi (Supreme)
Best Child Actress Anuhya (Atreya) Baby Karunya (Dana Veera Soora Karna) Raina Rao (Manamantha)
Best Male Dubbing Artiste P Ravishankar (Race Gurram) Ravi Shankar (Baahubali) Vasu (Ardhanari)
Best Female Dubbing Artiste Chinmayi (Manam) Sowmya (Rudhramadevi) Lipsika (Ekkadike Pothavu Chinnavada)
Best Male Singer Vijay Yesudas (Legend) MM Keeravani (Baahubali) Vandemataram Srinivas (Dandakaranyam)
Best Female Singer KS Chitra (Mukunda) Chinmayi (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju) Chinmayi (Kalyan Vaibhogame)
Best Cinematographer Sai Sriram (Ala Elaa) Senthil Kumar (Baahubali) Sameer Reddy (Shatamanam Bhavati)
Best Dance Choreographer Prem Rakshit (Aagadu) Prem Rakshit (Baahubali) Raju Sundharam (Janatha Garage)
Best Story Writer Krishna Vamsi (Govindu Adarivadele) Krish (Kanche) Koratala Siva (Janatha Garage)
Best Screenplay Writer AS Ravikumar Chowdhary (Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham) Kishore Thirumala (Nenu Sailaja) Ravikanth Perepu & Advi Sesh (Kshanam)
Best Dialogue Writer M Ratnam (Legend) Burra Saimadhava (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju) Avasarala Srinivas (Jyo Achyutananda)
Best Editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao (Legend) Navin Nooli (Ladies & Gentlemen) Navin Nooli (Nannako Prematho)
Best Art Director Vijaykrishna (Hanuman Chalisa) Sabu Cyril (Baahubali) AS Prakash (Janatha Garage)
Best Audiographer E Radahkrishna (Karthikeya) PM Sateesh (Baahubali) E Radahkrishna (Sarainodu)
Best Costume Designer Uddandu (Ori Devudoi) Rama Rajamouli (Baahubali) V Thirumaleswar Rao (Sri Chilakuri Balaji)
Best Makeup artiste Krishna (Sani Devudu) Ra Madhava Rao (Dana Veera Soora Karna) Ranjith (Ardhanari)
Best Fight Master Ram Lakshman (Legend) Peter Heins (Baahubali) Venkat (Supreme)
Best Special Effects Ragunath (Legend) V Srinivas Mohan (Baahubali) FireFly (Soggade Chinni Nayana)
Debut director Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya) Naga Ashwin (Yevade Subramanyam) Kalyan Krishna Kurasala (Soggade Chinni Nayana)
Home Viewing Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju Shatamanam Bhavati
Popular Film Loukyam Srimanthudu Janatha Garage
Children's film Atreya Dana Veera Soora Karna Shaanu - The Optimist
National Integrity film Prabhanjanam Kanche Nil
Best Documentary PV Narasimharao's New India
NTR National Award Kamal Haasan K Raghavendra Rao Rajinikanth
BN Reddy State Award SS Rajamouli Trivikram Srinivas Boyapti Srinu
Nagireddy and Chaprani state award Narayana Murthy MM Keeravani KS Rama Rao
Raghupathi Venkaiah Award Krishnam Raju Eswar Chiranjeevi

 