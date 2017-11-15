SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (Bahubali) starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, has topped the list of winners by bagging 14 awards at 2014 Nandi Awards.
Baahubali: The Beginning apart from great commercial success, also received rave reviews from the critics. The SS Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama has already won many awards including Filmfare, SIIMA, CineMAA. It also got the National Award for best feature film.
The mega-budget film was also screened at some international film festivals. Now, it set a new benchmark by winning a record number of Nandi Awards.
The State government announced the winners of Nandi Awards 2015 on Tuesday and it has planned to honour people from nearly 70 categories. Baahubali has topped the winners' list with 14 awards — best feature film, best director, best music director, best supporting actress, best villain, best cinematographer, best playback singer (male), best dubbing (male), best choreographer, best art director, best costume designer, best fight master and special effects awards.
Dana Veera Soora Karna has landed in the second place with four awards, while Srimanthudu and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju graced the third position with three awards each. Kanche and Rudhramadevi have bagged two awards each. Size Zero, Temper, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Jatha Kalise, Nenu Sailaja, Ladies & Gentlemen and Yevade Subramanyam have got one award each.
The State government also revealed winners of the NTR National Award, Raghupati Venkaiah Puraskarams and the Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award. The winners will be honoured with the awards and cash prizes at a grand ceremony to be held very soon.
Here the some winners list of Nandi Awards 2015: Check winner list of 2014 | 2016
|No
|Category
|Winners
|1
|Best Actor
|Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu)
|2
|First Best Feature Film
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|3
|Best Actress
|Anushka Shetty (Size Zero)
|4
|Best Director
|SS Rajamouli (Baahubali)
|5
|Best Music Director
|MM Keeravani (Baahubali)
|6
|Best Lyricist
|Ramajogaiah Sastry (Srimanthudu)
|7
|Supporting Actor
|Posani Krishna Murali (Temper)
|8
|Supporting Actress
|Ramya Krishna (Baahubali)
|9
|Character Actor
|Allu Arjun (Rudramadevi)
|10
|Best Villain
|Rana Daggubati (Baahubali)
|11
|Best Comedy Actor
|Vennela Kishore (Bhale Bhale Magadivoy)
|12
|Best Comedy Actress
|Snigdha (Jatha Kalise)
|13
|Best Child Actor
|Master NTR (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
|14
|Best Child Actress
|Baby Karunya (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
|15
|Best Male Dubbing Artiste
|Ravi Shankar (Baahubali)
|16
|Best Female Dubbing Artiste
|Sowmya (Rudhramadevi)
|17
|Best Male Singer
|MM Keeravani (Baahubali)
|18
|Best Female Singer
|Chinmayi (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju)
|19
|Best Cinematographer
|Senthil Kumar (Baahubali)
|20
|Best Dance Choreographer
|Prem Rakshit (Baahubali)
|21
|Best Story Writer
|Krish (Kanche)
|22
|Best Screenplay Writer
|Kishore Thirumala (Nenu Sailaja)
|23
|Best Dialogue Writer
|Burra Saimadhava (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju)
|24
|Best Editor
|Navin Nooli (Ladies & Gentlemen)
|25
|Best Art Director
|Sabu Cyril (Baahubali)
|26
|Best Audiographer
|PM Sateesh (Baahubali)
|27
|Best Costume Designer
|Rama Rajamouli (Baahubali)
|28
|Best Makeup artiste
|Ra Madhava Rao (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
|29
|Best Fight Master
|Peter Heins (Baahubali)
|30
|Best Special Effects
|V Srinivas Mohan (Baahubali)
|31
|Debut director
|Naga Ashwin (Yevade Subramanyam)
|32
|Popular Film
|Srimanthudu
|33
|Children's film
|Dana Veera Soora Karna
|34
|Home Viewing
|Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju
|35
|National Integrity film
|Kanche
|36
|NTR National Award
|K Raghavendra Rao
|37
|BN Reddy State Award
|Trivikram Srinivas
|38
|Nagireddy and Chaprani state award
|MM Keeravani
|39
|Raghupathi Venkaiah Award
|Eswar
|Category
|2014
|2015
|2016
|Best Actor
|Balakrishna (Legend)
|Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu)
|Jr NTR (Nannako Prematho/Janatha Garrage)
|First Best Feature Film
|Legend
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|Pelli Choopulu
|Best Actress
|Anjali (Geetanjali)
|Anushka Shetty (Size Zero)
|Ritu Varma (Pelli Choopulu)
|Best Director
|Boyapati Srinu (Legend)
|SS Rajamouli (Baahubali)
|Sateesh Vegesna (Shatamanam Bhavati)
|Best Music Director
|Anup Rubens (Manam)
|MM Keeravani
|Mickey J Mayor (A Aa)
|Best Lyricist
|Chaitanya Prasad (Broker 2)
|Ramajogaiah Sastry (Srimanthudu)
|Ramajogaiah Sastry (Janatha Garage)
|Supporting Actor
|Naga Chaitanya (Manam)
|Posani Krishna Murali (Temper)
|Mohanlal (Janatha Garage)
|Supporting Actress
|Lakshmi Manchu (Chandamama Kathalu)
|Ramya Krishna (Baahubali)
|Jayasudha (Shatamanam Bhavati)
|Character Actor
|Rajendra Prasad (Tommy)
|Allu Arjun (Rudramadevi)
|Naresh (Shatamanam Bhavati)
|Best Villain
|Jagapathi Babu (Legend)
|Rana Daggubati (Baahubali)
|Adhi Pinishetty (Sarainodu)
|Best Comedy Actor
|Brahmanandam (Race Gurram)
|Vennela Kishore (BBM)
|Sapthagiri (Express Raja)
|Best Comedy Actress
|Vidyu Raman (Run Raja Run)
|Snigdha (Jatha Kalise)
|Pragathi (Kalyan Vaibhogame)
|Best Child Actor
|Gautam (1: Nenokkadine)
|Master NTR (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
|Maikhel Gandhi (Supreme)
|Best Child Actress
|Anuhya (Atreya)
|Baby Karunya (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
|Raina Rao (Manamantha)
|Best Male Dubbing Artiste
|P Ravishankar (Race Gurram)
|Ravi Shankar (Baahubali)
|Vasu (Ardhanari)
|Best Female Dubbing Artiste
|Chinmayi (Manam)
|Sowmya (Rudhramadevi)
|Lipsika (Ekkadike Pothavu Chinnavada)
|Best Male Singer
|Vijay Yesudas (Legend)
|MM Keeravani (Baahubali)
|Vandemataram Srinivas (Dandakaranyam)
|Best Female Singer
|KS Chitra (Mukunda)
|Chinmayi (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju)
|Chinmayi (Kalyan Vaibhogame)
|Best Cinematographer
|Sai Sriram (Ala Elaa)
|Senthil Kumar (Baahubali)
|Sameer Reddy (Shatamanam Bhavati)
|Best Dance Choreographer
|Prem Rakshit (Aagadu)
|Prem Rakshit (Baahubali)
|Raju Sundharam (Janatha Garage)
|Best Story Writer
|Krishna Vamsi (Govindu Adarivadele)
|Krish (Kanche)
|Koratala Siva (Janatha Garage)
|Best Screenplay Writer
|AS Ravikumar Chowdhary (Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham)
|Kishore Thirumala (Nenu Sailaja)
|Ravikanth Perepu & Advi Sesh (Kshanam)
|Best Dialogue Writer
|M Ratnam (Legend)
|Burra Saimadhava (Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju)
|Avasarala Srinivas (Jyo Achyutananda)
|Best Editor
|Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao (Legend)
|Navin Nooli (Ladies & Gentlemen)
|Navin Nooli (Nannako Prematho)
|Best Art Director
|Vijaykrishna (Hanuman Chalisa)
|Sabu Cyril (Baahubali)
|AS Prakash (Janatha Garage)
|Best Audiographer
|E Radahkrishna (Karthikeya)
|PM Sateesh (Baahubali)
|E Radahkrishna (Sarainodu)
|Best Costume Designer
|Uddandu (Ori Devudoi)
|Rama Rajamouli (Baahubali)
|V Thirumaleswar Rao (Sri Chilakuri Balaji)
|Best Makeup artiste
|Krishna (Sani Devudu)
|Ra Madhava Rao (Dana Veera Soora Karna)
|Ranjith (Ardhanari)
|Best Fight Master
|Ram Lakshman (Legend)
|Peter Heins (Baahubali)
|Venkat (Supreme)
|Best Special Effects
|Ragunath (Legend)
|V Srinivas Mohan (Baahubali)
|FireFly (Soggade Chinni Nayana)
|Debut director
|Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya)
|Naga Ashwin (Yevade Subramanyam)
|Kalyan Krishna Kurasala (Soggade Chinni Nayana)
|Home Viewing
|Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju
|Shatamanam Bhavati
|Popular Film
|Loukyam
|Srimanthudu
|Janatha Garage
|Children's film
|Atreya
|Dana Veera Soora Karna
|Shaanu - The Optimist
|National Integrity film
|Prabhanjanam
|Kanche
|Nil
|Best Documentary
|PV Narasimharao's New India
|NTR National Award
|Kamal Haasan
|K Raghavendra Rao
|Rajinikanth
|BN Reddy State Award
|SS Rajamouli
|Trivikram Srinivas
|Boyapti Srinu
|Nagireddy and Chaprani state award
|Narayana Murthy
|MM Keeravani
|KS Rama Rao
|Raghupathi Venkaiah Award
|Krishnam Raju
|Eswar
|Chiranjeevi