Speculations over Nandan Nilekani's return to Infosys head gave a positive indication to market, as shares of the company registered a spike of 2.4 percent on Wednesday afternoon. At 1.15 pm, the shares were trading at 895.65, up 2.11 percent.

According to CNBC TV18, the former CEO and Managing Director of Infosys is likely to make a comeback. The TV channel quoted a source as saying that Nilekani's role would be "cleared" in the next 48 hours.

The stock of India's second largest software services exporter had plunged as much as 18 percent in two successive sessions, following the exit of CEO and MD Vishal Sikka on August 18.

In the process, it eroded over Rs 33,914.71 crore of the firm's market capitalisation, leaving investors and institutions alike worried. The promoters of the company also lost around Rs 4,320.70 crore after Monday's trade, with co-founder N R Narayana Murthy losing the most.

Earlier today leading Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) wrote a letter to Infosys board to bring back former co-founder Nandan Nilekani on the company's board.

The letter signed by 12 investors from mutual fund houses and insurance companies mentioned that Nilekani would be the right person to facilitate "resolution" to the ongoing issues between the board and the management. "In our opinion, he enjoys the confidence of various stakeholders viz, customers, shareholders and employees," the letter stated.