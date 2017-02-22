Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is basking in the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPS), is teaming up with director KS Ravikumar for his next movie, which happens to be his 101st.

Ever since Gautamiputra Satakarni was released, the fans of Nandamuri family have been eagerly waiting to know about Balakrishna's upcoming projects. There were several rumours doing the rounds about his 101st movie, but none of them turned out to be true. However, the latest one seems to be true.

The buzz in the media claims that Balakrishna is ready to join hands with director KS Ravikumar for his 101st movie, which is reportedly produced by C Kalyan. This movie has a faction backdrop and Balayya is impressed with its story. KS Ravikumar is currently busy working on the screenplay of this film.

KS Ravikumar is said to be considering two titles, Reddy Garu and Jaya Simha, for Balakrishna's 101st film. The makers of this film have reportedly brought on Devi Sri Prasad to compose the music for the movie. The director is now in search of a suitable young actress to play the female lead opposite Balayya.

Another buzz about Balakrishna's next movie is during rounds in the T-Town. Puri Jagannadh is set to direct his upcoming movie, which will be produced by VA Prasad under his banner, Bhavya Creations. Its shooting is expected to start from March. Idlebrain tweeted: "As per my sources, a film in Balakrishna and Puri Jagan combination is confirmed on Bhavya creations banner. Shooting from March 2017."

However, Balakrishna's 100th movie Gautamiputra Satakarni, which was released as a Sankranti treat, has become a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. The movie has entered the club of movies that earned Rs 50 crore for the distributors. It has become the highest grossing film for the actor.