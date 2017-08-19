Young star Nivin Pauly is one of the successful actors, who enjoys an enormous fan following in South India. So far, a majority of his films have worked well at the worldwide box office. However, the actor has now been mired in controversy after a leading film magazine raised allegations against him in connection with Shyamaprasad's upcoming movie Hey Jude that marks the acting debut of Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan in Mollywood.

Nana Film Weekly, a well-known Malayalam magazine closely associated with Mollywood movies, has published an article about the young star asking: "Does Nivin's attitude augur well for the industry?"

In the recent post on the magazine's Facebook page, it is alleged that Nivin didn't allow them to take his photos from the shooting location of Hey Jude in Ernakulam, even though director Shyamaprasad and producer Anil Ambalakkara had agreed to cover the images for the magazine.

"Producer Anil had agreed to make arrangement to take pictures as Trisha would be available on August 8 and 9. When our photographer tried to capture Nivin's photos from the shooting location in Cherai beach, he said: "Brother, we haven't released any stills of this movie yet. So please don't click any." Nivin's attitude seemed to have made Anil upset. Soon, Trisha's manager told us that Nivin and the actress have decided to reveal their photos only after the makers unveil the movie's first-look poster [translated from Malayalam]," reads the Facebook post.

Nana added that when they decided to inform about it to the director along with producer Anil, Shyamaprasad responded: "They are new generation and might be interested to reveal their first looks only with good effects. Anyway please wait, let them settle down."

"When we asked Nivin again about it, he claimed that he is just following the director's instruction. But Shyamaprasad denied it and his helplessness was evident from his face. Soon we left the spot."

However, it has to be noted that Nana had published its previous edition with the images from the sets of Hey Jude. Through the FB post, Nana claims that those photos were sent to them by the movie's PRO.

The magazine has also raised allegations against Nivin about him suggesting actress Shanthi Krishna not to pose for any pictures until her comeback movie Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, produced by the young actor. "Director should always have the final word in a set, and there are producers who must be given importance for spending movie for the making of a film. If an actor can make them silent, it is a dangerous sign and those people are a curse for cinema," concludes the social media post.

Meanwhile, Nivin and Shyamaprasad are yet to react to the allegations, but the fans of the actor have started abusing and criticising the magazine for its attempt to defame him.

Being an actor, Nivin has the responsibility to promote his movies, and he does it always by attending interviews and events. So, this is definitely a post to defame the actor.

This is a post to create controversy just because Nivin didn't allow them to take his pics. And this looks like the magazine's promotional strategy to increase readership. Shame on you nana.

Dear #NanafilmWeekly i taken this picture from "Hey jude" film location..

Who told you about the Non- sense..I pity shame on the Fake news..I didn't except from this

Please don't come back with such similar posts. The actor has the right to say NO to photos, and Nivin knows how to promote his movies.

Why did you used Nivin's photo in your previous edition? Isn't it because of the good market he has these days? And now you are raising allegations against him. Stupid magazine. Feeling shame about your weekly..

