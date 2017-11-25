Namitha, who tied the knot to actor-businessman Veerandra Chowdhary, apparently has no plans to bid goodbye to films. The actress has indicated that she would love to work in films and her hubby supports her decision.

The couple addressed the media at Hyderabad after the wedding. Responding to a question, Namitha said she would be interested to work in good projects. Her hubby added that he fully supports her decision to continue acting in films after marriage.

Namitha bid goodbye to singlehood on Friday, November 24, as she tied the knot with Veerandra. The couple entered wedlock in the presence of their family, friends and celebrities from the TV and film industries at ISKCON's Lotus Temple in Tirupati.

The wedding was attended by celebrities like Sarath Kumar with his wife Radhika, and Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Harathi Ganesh and Shakthi.

The couple will be hosting their wedding reception in Chennai which will be attended by bigwigs from Kollywood.

Namitha started her career in Telugu with the 2002 film Sontham. Since then, she has worked in over 40 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, opposite stars like Ajith, Vijay, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Balakrishna and Ravichandran.

After a certain point, she got restricted to just glamorous roles and her career saw a decline thereafter.

She bagged hardly any big offer the last few years, and her on-screen career seemed to be coming to an end. However, Bigg Boss Tamil brought her back to the headlines once again this year.

#Namitha - #Veera Wedding Photos. Wishes to this couple have a Happy Married Life. pic.twitter.com/0nU6nhh5OI — NaNBaN SuKuMaR (@NaNBaNSuKuMaR) November 24, 2017

With The One! #wolfguard A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:29am PST

And I am Married!! ☺☄ #wolfguard A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:35am PST