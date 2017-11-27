Newlyweds Namitha and Veerandra Chowdhary paid a visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Saturday, November 25. The couple was accompanied by family members for a quick darshan.

Namitha and Veerandra Chowdhary offered prayers at the temple and received "theertha prasadam" from the priest. "We feel blessed to have the Lord's darshan after tying the knot," the groom told reporters while coming out of the temple.

"I am here to say thank you to the Lord. I visit here whenever there is something good happens in my life," said the actress.

Namitha bid adieu to singlehood on Friday, November 24, when she tied the knot with boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary. The couple entered wedlock in the presence of their family, friends and celebrities from TV and film industries at the ISKCON temple in Tirupati.

Namitha now apparently has no plans to say goodbye to films. The actress has indicated that she would love to work in films, and that her hubby supports her decision.

The actress started her career in Telugu with the 2002 film Sontham. Since then, she has worked in over 40 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, opposite stars like Ajith, Vijay, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Balakrishna and Ravichandran.