Freshly leaked renders and specifications of a nameless Xiaomi Mi-branded phone have surfaced on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Amid ensuing rumours and leaks surrounding Mi Mix 2 and Mi Note 3, it is still unclear if the latest leak pertains to the former or latter.

Given the recent flurry of leaks and Xiaomi's intent of bringing a bigger display than the Mi Note 2 (5.7in) to its upcoming phone, it is almost certain that the newest leak is pointing to the Mi Note 3. The Mi Mix 2 is touted to get a much larger display than the 6in handset shown in the leaked renders.

Coming to the leaked specifications, the Mi Note 3 codenamed 'Chiron' will sport a 6-inch bezel-less display. It will support a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels with a design language similar to the Galaxy S8.

Furthermore, the Mi Note 3 features a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera akin to the Xiaomi Mi 6. Among other key specs, the handset is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and ship in two variants of 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

As far as the release info is concerned, the leak suggests that the device could launch on July 25.