Nalan Kumarasamy, who has made a promising entry to films, bid goodbye to singlehood and married fiancée Saranya on Thursday, November 10. Their marriage was held in Kothamangalam village, Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.

The couple tied the knot as per Hindu customs. While the bride sported a traditional Kancheepuram saree, the groom donned a 'veshti' and white shirt.

The marriage was held in the presence of their families, friends and relatives. Samuthirakani, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha and Karunakaran among others celebrities were spotted at the wedding. On Thursday evening, the couple organised the wedding reception.

Nalan Kumar started his career in short films and won the short film competition Naalaya Iyakunar, a privately produced reality show, on Kalaignar TV.

He made his feature-film debut in Soodhu Kavvum in 2013. The film won rave reviews and turned out to be a commercial hit. It will be made now made in Bollywood.

Nalan Kumar has also directed Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum and acted in films like Pizza, Jigarthanda, Enakkul Oruvan and Kattappava Kanom.