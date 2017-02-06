Here's some bad news for fans of Ishqbaaaz. The show, which has been entertaining viewers for the past few months, is set to go through a major change in its time slot.

Ishqbaaaz, which is currently telecast seven days a week, will soon be airing five days a week from March 2017, Indian Forums reported. Ishqbaaaz, starring Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, will become a weekday show and will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm.

The news will surely disappoint its fans. The show recently completed 200 episodes and also created history by presenting the first ever spin-off on Indian television, Dil Bole Oberoi.

Apparently, an upcoming show, Aarambh, is likely to take Ishqbaaaz's slot on weekends. The report further said that although the air date of Aarambh is not confirmed, Ishqbaaaz is becoming a weekday show for certain.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ishqbaaaz recently shocked the audience with the revelation of Rudra Singh Oberoi (Leenesh Mattoo) and Soumya's (Nehalaxmi Iyer) marriage. While fans were still in shock, a huge twist in the storyline soon followed when the entire Oberoi family was baffled with Tej's sudden announcement of his engagement with Svetlana. Svetlana had earlier proposed Omkara Singh Oberoi (Kunal Jaisingh) for marriage.