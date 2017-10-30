Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz that has been winning hearts and entertaining viewers for the past one and half years has completed a major milestone.

The show comprising an ensemble cast of Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jai Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava has successfully completed 400 episodes.

It's indeed a joyous moment for the team of Ishqbaaaz as well as fans of the show.

Producer Gul Khan also posted a video of the team's achievement on Instagram. "Interesting discussion on future of television and great interaction with the viewers but the real joy was to see you get mobbed Mr Mehta ! And it was amazing to finally catch up on a cup of coffee peacefully! It took us 400 episodes to manage time for that one cup of coffee," she captioned the post.

The success of the show led the makers to roll out first ever spin-off on Indian television, Dil Bole Oberoi, which centered around the younger Oberoi brothers (played by Kunal and Leenesh) and their lives.

However, in just a few months, Dil Bole Oberoi was merged with its parent show. While it was believed that the move was implemented because of the huge success of Dil Bole Oberoi, rumour had it that the shows had been clubbed in order to prevent actors from demanding more money as well as to minimise the cost of separate sets and scripts.