Ditching junk food and adapting to a healthier diet is an outdated method now; people these days are more about ditching their clothes for their workout. With trends like the nude yoga buzzing all over, turns out experts believe baring it all actually benefits the health than doing yoga fully clothed!

Both men and women have reported better results from exercising naked – such as improved sleep and an all over boost in their body image – as compared to otherwise. And now, health coach and yoga teacher Lee Holmes has finally revealed what brings about the differences.

Speaking to Daily Mail Online, the nutritionist shared, "There are various studies that claim that baring it all in your exercise routine can help improve body image, mood, sleep and much more."

Lee also explained that the primary goal behind exercising is to feel comfortable in one's own skin. "As humans, we like to feel good and that's perfectly natural. Working out in the nude can help us slowly feel more comfortable in the skin we're in," she said.

And here's where working out in the nude adds on to the bonuses. "Being in the nude can help connect you to your body, reduce shame, improve self-acceptance and increase your sense of self-worth," Lee said. "The vulnerability of being naked with others can help unite people and create the realisation that we all have our own insecurities but we're all beautifully human."

She also believes that working out naked allows us to see our muscles move and respond to the exercises, which makes us work harder and 'push yourself a little bit further'.

"[It also] gives you time to simultaneously check out your muscles in all of their glory," she said. "It's been said that spending 15 minutes in the nude can help boost your confidence, so why not try an hour's worth of exercise?"

In addition to that, working out naked can also reveal parts of the body where you need to work on. "When you're able to see what your body needs, you can modify your routine accordingly and target whatever muscles you think are necessary," Lee explained.

Further, working out naked reduced the risk of getting your pored clogged with sweat. "Getting sweaty in your birth-suit gives your body and skin some time and space to breathe," she said.

"Restrictive clothing and undergarments can often leave indentations and marks all over our bodies, leading to a dry and wrinkly skin. The tighter the clothing, the harder it is for your muscles to breathe too. Without clothes on, it can be easier for your muscles to constrict and for you to get results," she continued.

Apart from a better movement which doesn't get reduced by work out clothing, Lee also mentions the insane amounts of money spent on these exercise-gears. "If you're sick of spending money on expensive exercise clothes, working out naked may be a good option for you. Save yourself the stress of the changing room and just bare it all," she said.

Yet the concept has its own drawbacks too, as it's not the ideal workout idea for everyone, admits Lee. "Not everybody is so comfortable being naked, let alone being naked while exercising, so it's important to listen to your individual needs," she said.

"Also for all my females, you know that rush when you're running down the stairs without a bra on – picture that, times a million. Exercising naked may not feel so comfortable because while you ditch the clothes, you also leave the support they provide behind."