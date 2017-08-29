At least five coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning.

According to Central Railway, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident which occurred at around 6.30 am between Asangaon and Vashind railway stations. Top Central Railway officials were at the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations.

Central Railway spokesperson AK Jain said the derailed coaches included the engine. While the exact cause of the derailment is not yet clear, it is suspected that a portion of the track was breached due to heavy rains in the Kasara Ghats section.

The incident has hit the entire railway line, including the suburban services in the Mumbai-Thane sector.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Mumbai-Pune-Nashik plus Konkan have been battered by torrential rains since the past four days.

This is the third major incident of derailment in the past two weeks in the country and the second affecting the Mumbai suburban sector in three days.

