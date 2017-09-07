In a brutal rape and murder case, a 22-year-old daughter of a Nagpur-based policeman was raped by two friends, packed into a suitcase and dumped near the Karnataka border in Belagavi (Belgaum).

Interestingly, the incident came to light when the accused themselves confessed the crime to the police.

Here's what happened

The victim, a daughter of assistant sub-inspector, worked as an IT engineer with a Vikhroli-based firm.

She was raped by her friend, Nikhilesh Patil, who also hails from Nagpur and an Akshay Valode , Patil's friend.

On September 4, Patil had come to visit the victim with his friend Nilesh in his car from where they went to Valode's house.

"Patil took her to his friend Akshay Valode's residence in Ambarnath, telling her they were going to hang out there. Valode is also from Nagpur," an official from the Shivaji Nagar police station in Maharashtra was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The two accused raped the victim one by one. However, when she threatened to report them to the police, they killed her.

"Scared at the prospect of police arrest, the duo caught her mouth and strangled her to death. Later, they put the dead body in a bag and left after dumping it in a vehicle," the official added.

Confessions to police

Meanwhile, Nilesh was unaware of the crime. It was only when he urged the two accused that they narrated the entire incident to Nilesh.

"Nilesh, who was unaware about the incident, got suspicious and started questioning Akshay and Nikhilesh after they stopped the vehicle midway to throw something. The scared duo narrated the ordeal to Nilesh," said Vinit Chaudhari, police inspector, Ratnagiri city police station.

Initially, the two accused thought of fleeing but Nilesh persuaded them to report police about their act.

"Nilesh told them they'd get arrested even if they tried to flee, so confessing the crime would be a better option. Since they were passing through the [police] headquarters, and saw the police station, they approached us and confessed to the crime. Nikhilesh and Akshay claim to have thrown the body near Kolhapur on the Pune-Belgaum route," added Chaudhari.

He also said Nilesh has been made a complainant in the case.

The accused has been arrested and a state forensic team has conducted a thorough inspection of Valode's house. The accused have been booked under section 376 (2)(g) (gang rape), 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.