The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of actor-turned-producer Nagarjuna's Akkineni International Foundation has been cancelled by the Union Home Ministry.

Akkineni International Foundation is among 190 NGOs in Telangana which face action due to income tax related notices.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had informed that over 10,000 NGOs had not filed their annual returns for six financial years (2010-11 to 2015-16). "Action was initiated against the NGOs violating norms and around 5,922 NGOs were served notices for failing to file annual returns. The registration of 4,867 NGOs was cancelled across the country for failing to do so," he had said.

It was late Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR, who instituted the Akkineni International Foundation in 2005 to honour those who contributed to the Film Industry. The legendary actor didn't have the opportunity to go to school, but he was generous towards educational institutions. He went on to set up the Annapurna International School of Film and Media as a non-profit entity in 2011.

ANR created scholarships in various state universities such as GITAM University in Vizag. He was the chief donor and president of a college at Gudivada, which was later named after him as Akkineni Nageswara Rao College. He instituted gold medals for students who excelled in acting and direction. In 2012, he instituted the Akkineni Annapurna Educational Trust in memory of his wife Annapurna.

After the death of ANR, his son Akkineni Nagarjuna has taken over the good works of his father. But the news about the cancellation of the licence of Akkineni International Foundation, which has contributed a lot in the nation building process has come as a rude shock to many fans of the Akkineni family.