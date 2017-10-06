Akkineni Nagarjuna has unleashed a photo featuring the bridegroom avatar of his son Naga Chaitanya, who is gearing up for his wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on October 6.

This October is a special month for Akkineni Nagarjuna. Apart from the ChaiSam wedding, Nagarjuna's next movie Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which also stars Samantha, is scheduled for worldwide release as a Diwali treat on October 13.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding will be held as per Hindu and Christian traditions in Goa between October 6 and 8. It is said to be a private wedding ceremony with close friends and family members attending the events.

The Akkineni family held pre-wedding festivities in Hyderabad on Thursday and Vanketesh and few other celebs were present on the occasion. Nagarjuna tweeted two photos featuring him with his song and Victory Venky. The senior actor also wrote: "Our boy is now a bridegroom!! #chaisam "

Talking about the much-awaited wedding, Nagarjuna revealed that it will be a close-knit affair. "My son is getting married and our families can't be happier. It's going to be a very simple wedding with just about 100 guests. The first ceremony will take place on Friday and the second one on Saturday," IANS quoted Nagarjuna as saying.

Nagarjuna is reportedly spending Rs 10 crore on the arrangements of the wedding ceremony for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. He will also host a reception party in Hyderabad.

"Both of them will be busy with their film commitments even after the wedding. As per their convenience, we will finalise the date for reception and announce soon," IANS quoted Nagarjuna as saying.