Akkineni Nagarjuna has revealed the brief story of his son Akhil Akkineni's upcoming Telugu movie Hello, which is scheduled for release on December 22.

The teaser and trailer of Hello have offered a hint at its storyline. Nagarjuna, who is producing it under the banner Annapurna Studios, had recently kick-started the promotions. In an interaction with media, the actor-turned-producer surprised everyone by revealing the basic plot of the much-talked-about film.

"Hello's story is all about a young boy and girl getting separated in their childhood and reuniting after 15 years. The girl gives her phone number to the boy and he keeps on calling her for 15 years, but she doesn't answer the call. That's how we chose the film's title – Hello. The entire film takes place in a single day," 123Telugu quoted Nagarjuna as saying at the press meet.

Hello happens to be the second film of Akhil Akkineni, who suffered a severe setback with his film. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie marks the Tollywood debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, who will be seen alongside Akhil in the film. Its promos have received a superb response from film-goers.

When asked about the response for Hello's promos, Nagarjuna said, "The teaser, trailer and even the one-minute wedding promo song are getting a tremendous response on social media platforms. Especially, the trailer has already clocked 8 million views. We are very happy with the response."

Akhil Akkineni has done a lot of hard work for this movie and has pinned a lot of hopes on the movie, which is expected to get him a big break. But unfortunately, the film will clash with Nan's MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) and Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam, which are also slated for Christmas release.